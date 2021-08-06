Sarah Khan blushes in pregnancy glow for Falak's new photos

Actor Sarah Khan is one happy mommy-to-be in photos shared by husband and singer Falak Shabir.

The Ijazat hitmaker took to his Instagram on Thursday and shared a PDA-filled thread of photos with fans.

Falak's adorable snaps featured a glowing Sarah blushing in a yellow sundress. The singer on the other hand pulled up a grey t-shirt with black pants.

Simply captioning the photos with a heart, Falak did not shy away from showering love on his wife.

"May Allah always protect you both from evil eye. Ameen," one fan added in the comments.

"lots of love sir," wrote another.

Take a look:







