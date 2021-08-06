 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Aug 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Hania Aamir shares a lengthy post to respond to social media trolls

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Hania Aamir shares a lengthy post to respond social media trolls
Hania Aamir shares a lengthy post to respond social media trolls

Hania Aamir on Friday shared a lengthy Instagram post to respond to social media trolls, saying “I hope we all can grow together and learn to be more tolerant towards each other”

The Na Maloom Afraad 2 actor took to Instagram and posted her adorable photo saying “I’m young I’m genuine I’m flamboyant I’m loud and I’m kind. Just because I’m growing up in front of so many people does not mean I can’t live my life.”

“I will make mistakes. I will change. I will make bad choices and I will make better ones. My views will change and some won’t. I will grow and I will learn. But I will not apologise for being human. I will not apologise for growing for evolving.

“Honest hour because I’ve been struggling with these thoughts for the past few weeks trying to figure out what could possibly please the negative ones on the internet.”

She further said “I’ve come to a conclusion that I absolutely do not know how to be anyone else but me. I have unapologetically been myself loud and clear and that should not change because people fail to understand me. I am not just pretty pictures I am much more.

“I can’t be pretentious and I will not try to be someone I’m not.

“I hope we all can grow together and learn to be more tolerant towards each other,” Hania said and added “Do not lose your individuality just because you don’t see anyone like you or because people around you don’t understand you. As long as you’re not hurting anyone be yourself boo.”

“Here’s to truly living and being your unapologetic beautiful self,” the singer concluded.

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor shares rare photo with sons Taimur, Jeh ahead of book release

Kareena Kapoor shares rare photo with sons Taimur, Jeh ahead of book release

Sarah Khan blushes in pregnancy glow for Falak's new photos

Sarah Khan blushes in pregnancy glow for Falak's new photos
Aiman Khan cherishes family time in 'new fav place' from Hunza

Aiman Khan cherishes family time in 'new fav place' from Hunza
Mahira Khan, Zahid Ahmed-starrer short film ‘Prince Charming’ is out now

Mahira Khan, Zahid Ahmed-starrer short film ‘Prince Charming’ is out now
Naimal Khawar, son Mustafa twin in white in this adorable throwback photo

Naimal Khawar, son Mustafa twin in white in this adorable throwback photo
Ajay Devgn reveals Kajol managed to bring smile to his face for longest time

Ajay Devgn reveals Kajol managed to bring smile to his face for longest time
Nadia Hussain updates fans about her health after Covid diagnosis

Nadia Hussain updates fans about her health after Covid diagnosis
Priyanka Chopra beats the summer blues with 'cold sips' in London: See Photo

Priyanka Chopra beats the summer blues with 'cold sips' in London: See Photo
Sara Ali Khan reflects on parents' divorce: 'I don’t think they were happy together'

Sara Ali Khan reflects on parents' divorce: 'I don’t think they were happy together'
Kinza Hashmi responds to gossip in showbiz: 'I’m here to work and will continue working'

Kinza Hashmi responds to gossip in showbiz: 'I’m here to work and will continue working'
Kubra Khan reflects on becoming 'actual cadet' for Sinf-e-Ahan training

Kubra Khan reflects on becoming 'actual cadet' for Sinf-e-Ahan training
Watch Anushka Sharma in her element striking goofy poses for the camera

Watch Anushka Sharma in her element striking goofy poses for the camera

Latest

view all