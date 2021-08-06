 
Friday Aug 06 2021
The Weeknd ditches red suit in music video Take My Breath

Friday Aug 06, 2021

The Weeknd began a new era of his music career with the release of his new single Take My Breath.

The singer seems to have ditched his red-suit get up and wowed his fans once more with the groovy song, which is the first track of his fifth album. 

The music video was initially scheduled to air in IMAX ahead of The Suicide Squad but was pulled out due to the "intense strobe lighting" as a result from epilepsy warning.

Earlier the singer had teased his return with a pulsing promo video which feature a handful of Olympic track-and-field stars Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Athing Mu, and Gabby Thomas and a second teaser titled The Dawn Is Coming.

"It’s the album I’ve always wanted to make," he said in GQ interview. 

Take a look:



