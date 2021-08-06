 
Friday Aug 06 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan appreciates military's dedicated assistance to civil administration

Friday Aug 06, 2021

  • The premier apprised of various contingencies planned to tackle the evolving security situation along Pak-Afghan International Border.
  • PM Khan expressed his satisfaction over the efficacy of Pakistan’s comprehensive border management regime.
  • PM also appreciates the formation for its dedicated assistance to civil administration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Peshawar Corps Headquarters on Friday, while the governor and chief minister of KP also accompanied the duo, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Per the statement, upon arrival, the PM laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument. He was briefed in detail about the prevalent security situation, ongoing stabilisation operations, the fencing along the Pak-Afghan Border, and socio-economic development projects being undertaken in the Newly-Merged Districts (erstwhile FATA).

The premier was also apprised of various contingencies planned to tackle the evolving security situation along Pak-Afghan International Border.

PM Khan expressed his satisfaction over the efficacy of Pakistan’s comprehensive border management regime and the pragmatic measures being taken to ensure effective border control and internal security, the statement said.

He lauded security forces for providing an enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects in the Newly-Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which are vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of the area. 

The PM also appreciated the formation for its dedicated assistance to civil administration during the COVID-19 pandemic, locust infestation, anti-polio campaigns, and the tree-plantation drive.

