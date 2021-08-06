What Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively think of Taylor Swift using kids' names in songs

It is certainly not ordinary for Taylor Swift to be dropping names in her songs but for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s kids it is something they can get used to.

When Taylor and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn were writing high school love song Betty last year, they mentioned the names of the daughters of their close friends who are James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, nearly 2.

Speaking about the experience of having his kids’ names on a chart-topping song, the Deadpool actor said that the singer has always been very sensitive about how she uses the names.

"The names are the names of our kids, but you know, we trust her implicitly," he said on The Jess Cagle Show.

While the song revolves around a high school boy named James who breaks Betty’s heart and Inez is the town’s gossip girl, it isn’t really about the adorable little ones of course.

Even then the Free Guy star thought it was a big deal.

"What an honor... We thought it was pretty, pretty damn amazing. We still do. You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking, 'I can't believe that happened.'"

He even shared how his little girls reacted.

"We surprised them with it. Yeah. They didn't know. They had no idea," he said.

"We don't tell them anything. We find they're most compliant if you offer them no access to outside information."