Saturday Aug 07 2021
Game of Thrones' The Mountain shows off his power ahead of fight with British rival Eddie Hall

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Game of Thrones' famed Hafthor Bjornsson aka The Mountain, who is set to fight his fellow strongman Eddie Hall in September, showcased his incredible power by challenging bodybuilder/YouTuber Jesse James West to take a punch from him.

The Icelandic actor and strongman - who won hearts with his role as The Mountain in 'Game of Thrones' - will reportedly take on his British rival next month, with the fight already billed as ‘the heaviest in history’.

Hafthor Bjornsson's challenge comes after Hall, a few months ago, posted something similar when he landed a punch on gymnast Nile Wilson, lifting him off the ground in the process.

In Thor’s video, West wears protective gear situated around his torso to protect him from the full force of Thor’s punches, however, this perhaps wasn’t enough to prevent him from collapsing to the ground in agony.

The 32-year-old TV star is getting ready to step into the ring. He has reportedly dropped more than 100 pounds in preparation for his debut.

Hafthor Bjornsson took his role of The Mountain in 2014 for the fourth season of Game of Thrones and continued it the series ended in 2019. 

Bjornsson is one of the most successful strongman competitors in history. He retired after winning the title of World’s Strongest Man in 2018 and Iceland’s Strongest Man for 10 consecutive years.

