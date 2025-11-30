 
Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals Broadway role fit for Jonathan Bailey

Andrew Lloyd Webber hints at upcoming collaboration with Jonathan Bailey in exciting statement

November 30, 2025

Andrew Lloyd Webber, British composer, who created musicals including The Phantom of Opera, Cats, Evita and School of Rock, revealed the play he thinks is best suited for Jonathan Bailey.

The Wicked star in an interview with the Heart radio shared that his dream musical theater role is Rum Tum Tugger from the Cats.

In response to that, reported by Broadway World, Weber said that he “think[s] he would be great as the Tugger, providing he could make it really anarchic, because as we all know, the Rum Tum Tugger, being a curious cat, will do the very opposite to what you ask him to do."

He said that “he would love to work with” with Bailey, further praising the "wonderful stuff" he did in the Wicked movie calling it "really brilliant".

Webber also shared another role he would like to Bailey in, saying, “What about the Phantom? Who knows? He looks pretty Phantom-like to me."

Bailey, began his stage career as a child in London’s West End and with Royal Shakespeare Company.

His notable theatre work includes, American Psycho in 2013, The York Realist in 2018.

The Broadway play, Phantom of Opera, has already been a cinematic hit in 2004 starring Gerard Butler, Patrick Wilson and Emmy Rossum.

The story follows, A young soprano becomes the obsession of a disfigured and murderous musical genius who lives beneath the Paris Opéra House.

