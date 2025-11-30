Will Byers' jaw-dropping power reveal leaves fans in total shock

Fans were already buzzing when Stranger Things dropped the first half of its final season, but nothing sparked more chaos online than Will Byers’ unexpected power reveal in Episode Four.

After four years away from the Upside Down, viewers flooded Netflix the moment the new episodes landed — and many went straight to social media to process the final scene of Chapter Four: Sorcerer.

The moment Will stepped into the spotlight, everything shifted.

The episode’s climax finds Will confronting Vecna at the military base. When the villain unleashes Demogorgons on Mike, Lucas and Robin, something snaps inside Will.

In the scene that set the internet on fire, he closes his eyes, remembering the day Mike first approached him on the swings and asked, “Do you wanna be friends?” Those memories fuel a surge of strength that allows him to destroy the Demogorgons and save his friends.

Fans were stunned. One viewer wrote on X, “The scene where Will Byers closes his eyes and remembers that day Mike saw him alone on the swingset… finally unlocking Will’s powers was absolutely beautiful.” Another added simply, “WILL HAVING POWERS ???? girl what the F**K.”

The Duffer Brothers say the reveal was always part of the plan. “Season five felt perfect because the story began with Will and his vanishing,” Matt Duffer told THR.

“We wanted everything to go full circle… But it was important to us that he wasn’t a second Eleven. He doesn’t exactly have his own powers. Obviously, it’s a little bit more complicated than that.”

With Volume 2 still ahead, fans are bracing for what Will’s transformation means — and whether this twist is only the beginning.