Missing 'Stranger Things' already? Here are 5 shows that match vibe

Stranger Things 5 has finally landed after years of build-up, with Netflix dropping the first four episodes on Thanksgiving.

This time, the final season is arriving in waves: four episodes in November, the next three on December 25, and the series finale on December 31 at the same time — both streaming and screening in select theaters.

The staggered rollout has given fans room to break down theories, relive past mysteries and debate character arcs as the end approaches.

Still, with two more drops on the way, viewers are already looking for something that carries the same tension, nostalgia and supernatural pull.

Here are five shows and films — pulled from Netflix, Apple TV+, Showtime, MGM+, HBO Max and Prime Video recommendations — that capture a similar spirit.

Locke & Key (Netflix)

Based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s comics, the story follows the Locke siblings as they uncover magical keys inside their family home and the dark force tied to them. The mix of mystery and fantasy echoes the early Stranger Things tone.

Severance (Apple TV+)

A slow-burn sci-fi thriller where Adam Scott’s character undergoes a procedure that splits his work and personal memories, unraveling a conspiracy inside Lumon Industries. It delivers the same emotional tension and creeping unease.

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

A girls’ soccer team survives a ‘90s plane crash, and their adult lives decades later reveal the long-buried aftermath. Its dual-timeline storytelling and psychological edge appeal to fans of character-driven horror.

From (MGM+)

Travellers trapped in a mysterious town face night-dwelling creatures and a growing web of secrets. The mythology-heavy worldbuilding will feel familiar to anyone who loves supernatural puzzles.

IT: Welcome to Derry (HBO Max)

A prequel to the IT films, it digs into Pennywise’s origins and the rising evil in 1960s Derry — a natural fit for fans who know Stranger Things’ deep Stephen King roots.