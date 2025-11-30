Vanessa Hudgens shares first photo after welcoming her second child

Vanessa Hudgens is officially a mom of two.

The High School Musical star, 36, shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, posting a photo from her hospital bed as she held husband Cole Tucker’s hand.

"Well…. I did it. Had another baby!!!" she wrote. "What a wild ride labor is. Big shout out to all the moms. It’s truly incredible what our bodies can do."

Friends like Zoey Deutch and Mario Lopez quickly jumped into the comments with congratulations and love.

Hudgens and Tucker, 29, had first revealed they were expecting again on July 12, nearly a year after welcoming their first child. In that announcement, the couple posed for a series of joyful snapshots, pointing and laughing as Hudgens showed off her bump. “Round two!!!!” she wrote at the time.

A week earlier, she had celebrated Tucker’s 29th birthday with a playful photo of the two in quirky sunglasses. “Happy birthday to my best friend/lover/partner in life,” she captioned the post.

“@cotuck you’re everything to meeeeeee. No one does it better." Tucker replied, “You’re the best mama thank you.”

Throughout her pregnancy Hudgens shared glimpses of the journey, including a July 12 post featuring a brown knit dress and the song “Bump Bump Bump,” joking she “couldn’t help myself with the audio lol.”

She later stepped out for the At Home with Narwal summer soiree in Los Angeles on August 21, her first public appearance after the announcement, wearing an off-shoulder white body-con dress and gold accessories.