Fans freak out as Max reappears in 'Stranger Things': 'Missed this diva!'

Max Mayfield’s comeback in the first half of Stranger Things season five didn’t just surprise fans — it sent them into full meltdown mode.

Max, played by Sadie Sink, appears in episode three, The Turnbow Trap, marking her first on-screen moment since the end of season four, where she was left comatose after her brutal encounter with Vecna.

The instant she appeared, even in her altered state, viewers lit up social media.

One fan shouted on X, “MAX IS BACKKKKK I MISSED THIS DIVA,” capturing the energy of dozens of similar posts.

Another couldn’t handle the tension: “What do you mean Max almost woke up from the coma but the song ended… oh my god?”

But this isn’t the Max fans remember. In Volume 1, she exists as a consciousness trapped inside Vecna’s mind — a warped, cave-like pocket of his memories.

There, she has carved out a fragile refuge, surviving alone in a mental world stitched together by trauma.

Her isolation takes a turn when Holly Wheeler ends up in the same psychic dimension after being snatched by Vecna. Volume 1 closes with the two girls preparing to attempt the impossible: escape back to reality.

Sadie Sink recently explained to THR just how intense this version of Max was to portray. Without her usual anchors — her clothes, her friends, her skateboard — she said, “There was nothing… She’s in a rough, feral state. It was pretty bizarre. It was weird to feel like Max and then look like that and be in that environment.”

The fans who’ve missed Max for two years are now watching her fight her way back — not with superpowers or plot armor, but with sheer will. And heading into Volume 2, it’s clear: Max’s story is far from over.