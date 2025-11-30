Elizabeth Olsen reflects on ‘pretty chaotic' childhood

Elizabeth Olsen on life with sisters

Elizabeth Olsen is opening up about how her childhood shaped her, describing her early years growing up alongside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as anything but ordinary.

The actress told The Times that being the youngest of four siblings, all born within five years, made life “pretty chaotic.”

Elizabeth, now 36, recalled spending much of her youth around film sets while Mary-Kate and Ashley worked.

That hectic environment meant some everyday childhood routines didn’t exist for her.

She said the idea of a slow and quiet bedtime still feels special because, “So now I think the idea of a calm bath and bedtime story routine is so tender and sweet because we didn’t have anything like that.”

Those demanding schedules also meant her older sisters were always expected to show up for her, even when she pursued acting as a kid.

She explained that the twins “were forced to watch all my plays my whole life and go to my dance performances.”

Despite what looked like a strong support system, Elizabeth said there wasn’t much career advice exchanged between them.

When asked if her sisters gave her guidance, she responded, “No. We’re just a supportive family,” adding that it feels unnecessary to talk about the past after working for years on her own.

The actress grew up in Los Angeles with her siblings Mary-Kate, Ashley and James Trent, born to Jarnette and David Olsen.

Her parents later divorced, and her father remarried and had two more children with wife McKenzie Olsen.

Even with so much movement and responsibility within the household, Elizabeth doesn’t reflect on those memories negatively.

Speaking in March, she shared that being surrounded by a large, busy family still felt rewarding, saying she “loved it” and especially enjoyed being the youngest.

Looking back, she acknowledges the chaos but also the closeness it created.

It wasn’t a traditional childhood, but it was one that shaped her into the person she is today, someone who still appreciates the small moments she didn’t always get growing up.