Ed Sheeran talks about strain touring has on his family life

Ed Sheeran gave rare insight about balancing his family life and career in the deluxe addition of his new album Play.

The Photograph singer opened up about his daughters Lyra and Jupiter’s milestone achievement he has missed out and the toll his three-year long Mathematics tour had on his relationship with his wife.

In his new song Regrets, he sings, "You’re too young to understand that Daddy’s coming home/Every time I leave the house, you think I’m forever gone/Guess it’s from the hundred calls, goodnights on the telephone/ See this tour, I’ve gotta get it done, but why though? Missed out on so much, I really need to make it up."

Following with the song, War Problems, in which Sheeran candidly reflected on his marital life with Cherry Seaborn.

“Every day we feel deflated. Tryna roll with all the changes/Reality of what we’ve created,” the lyrics states. “There’s no one above or below you, you are all I want/But I feel that it’s not enough, to just offer you my love.”

Despite the new songs and confessions, the Sapphire hitmaker revealed in an episode of Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals, hosted by Josh Schere, that he has found perfect balance between his family and touring.

“My girls have been on tour with me since [the] start of Mathematics," he said. "I feel like my life only works when we’re together."

Sheeran went on to admit that touring didn’t feel like “obligation.” He said that where he is now in his career he has the leverage to design the touring according to how his family founds suitable. “I can dictate what I do,” he said.

"So if I’m like, ‘I only want to play Saturdays,’ that’s what I do,” he continued. “If I want to play Friday, Saturday and Sunday, I can do that as well. But if that feels like too much, then I’ll just say, ‘I just want to play Saturdays.'”

Sheeran and Seaborn married privately in late 2018 and became parents to two daughters, Lyra in August 2020 and Jupitar in May 2022.