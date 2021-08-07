Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani remembers father on his 6th death anniversary

Pakistani actor and host Salman Saqib Sheikh, who is an avid social media user, shared a heartfelt note for his late father Saquib Sheikh on his 6th death anniversary.

Sharing throwback photos of Saquib Sheikh on Instagram on Saturday, Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani captioned the post “My father my hero”.

The Meri Teri Kahani actor further said “Today is the 6th death anniversary of my late father SAQUIB SHEIKH” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

“Please remember my loving father in your prayers and recite surah fatiha for his magfirat. Allah unke magfirat karain aur jannat naseeb kerian. Ameen..”, Mani continued.



Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with prayers for Mani’s father Saquib Sheikh.

For the unversed, Mani’s father Saquib Sheikh was also an actor.