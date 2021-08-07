Soldier martyred as terrorists open fire at North Waziristan military checkpost

A Pakistani soldier stands guard near the Line of Control, de facto border between India and Pakistan at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File

Terrorists fire at a military checkpost in Ghariom, North Waziristan.

Troops respond in a befitting manner.

Carry out area clearance to eliminate terrorists.

A soldier was martyred when terrorists fired at a military checkpost in Ghariom, North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.

Following the fire, the troops responded in a befitting manner and are now carrying out an area clearance to eliminate the terrorists, the ISPR said.

"During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Shahid, age 29 years, resident of Bahawalnagar, embraced shahadat," the military's media wing said.

The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR added.

In the same area earlier this week, another soldier was martyred after terrorists opened fire at a military post, the ISPR had said at the time.

The troops responded in a befitting manner and carried out a sanitisation operation to eliminate any terrorists, according to the statement.

During the exchange of fire, Naik Ghulam Mustafa, 37, resident of Muzaffarabad embraced martyrdom, the military's media wing said.

Last month, a young sepoy was martyred during an intelligence-based operation by security forces in the Senai Narai area of South Waziristan district.

The operation was conducted "on the reported presence of terrorists", according to the ISPR's statement.

"During intense exchange of fire with terrorists, Sepoy Junaid, age 20 years, resident of Balakot, District Mansehra had embraced shahadat," the statement said.

Moreover, on July 13, a Pakistan Army captain and a soldier were martyred during an area sanitisation operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram District.

The ISPR, in a statement, had said the operation was conducted after security forces had received reports of terrorists' presence in the area.