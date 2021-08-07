Another 528,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrive in Pakistan

Saturday Aug 07, 2021
Another consignment of the Sinopharm vaccine has arrived in Pakistan, officials affiliated with the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination said Saturday.
According to the health department officials, 528,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine were received by Pakistan today, whereas a consignment of 792,000 jabs of the vaccine had been obtained last night.
A third consignment, containing 680,000 doses, will arrive tomorrow.
“A total of two million doses will have been procured by Pakistan by Sunday," they said.
According to the officials, the doses will be distributed among the provinces according to their requirement.
On Thursday, Karachi was reportedly facing a shortage of vaccines.
With thousands of people thronging vaccination centres across the city, a shortage of the Sinopharm, Sinovac, and AstraZeneca vaccines is being witnessed, Sindh Health Department officials said.
The health department officials said vaccine reserves have been exhausted at Dow Ojha Hospital, and Sindh Government Children Hospital, while supplies to inoculation centres at New Karachi, Liaquatabad, and Lyari have been suspended.
The officials said the first dose of Sinopharm, Sinovac, and AstraZeneca vaccines are not being administered, while a sparse number of jabs were available for those seeking a second dose.
Earlier this week, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination officials said that the federal government aims to procure more than 30 million more vaccine doses in August.
The officials said the vaccines are being purchased to keep the inoculation process smooth as the country battles the fourth COVID-19 wave.
On Monday, Pakistan achieved the one-million daily vaccination mark, with Islamabad becoming the first city to get 50% of its eligible population vaccinated with at least one dose.