pakistan
Saturday Aug 07 2021
Over 40 people arrested for attack on Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Screengrabs from a video of the attack that went viral on social media.
  • 38 of the detained persons presented before an ATC in Bahawalpur.
  • CJP had ordered the culprits' arrest and asked that they be charged for the temple's reconstruction.
  • An armed mob had vandalised a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday.

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Over 40 individuals have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an attack on a Hindu temple and for blocking the motorway in Rahim Yar Khan.

According to the police, 38 of the detained persons were presented before an anti-terrorism court in Bahawalpur.

Following their appearance in court, the suspects were sent to jail for an identity parade.

CJP orders culprits' arrest

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed had a day earlier reprimanded the Punjab police chief for failing to take action to safeguard the Hindu temple from the mob in Rahim Yar Khan, directing him to arrest all culprits involved in the incident.

The CJP also ordered the concerned authorities to charge the culprits for the expenses that will be incurred in rebuilding the temple.

The attack

On Thursday, a mob comprising over a dozen men armed with sticks, had vandalised a Hindu temple in village Bhong of Rahim Yar Khan, shouting slogans and desecrating idols in the place of worship.

The video clip of the incident went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from rights activists in Pakistan.  

The clip also prompted Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the incident.

The premier condemned the incident in a Twitter post later that day.


