Saturday Aug 07 2021
Geo's 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' becomes first Pakistani drama to cross 1 billion views on YouTube

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Geo TV's blockbuster drama 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat" has achieved a historic milestone as it became the first ever drama to cross 1 billion views on YouTube.

"Khuda Aur Mohabbat", which features Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan in the lead roles, has broken all records in the history of dramas. 

A production of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi's 7th Sky Entertainment, the hit Geo TV drama is written by Hashim Nadeem Khan and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain. 

"Khuda Aur Mohabbat" is aired every Friday at 8 pm on Geo TV.

