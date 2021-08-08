 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Aug 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio stays above 8%

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 08, 2021

Three men wearing facemasks, picture on a motorcycle. Photo: AFP
Three men wearing facemasks, picture on a motorcycle. Photo: AFP

  • Pakistan reports 4,455 new coronavirus cases. 
  • Coronavirus positivity ratio declines slightly from 8.24% on Saturday to 8.09%. 
  • Sixty-eight people die from coronavirus over past 24 hours. 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday reported a coronavirus positivity rate above 8%, as cases of the coronavirus continue to rise across the country. 

Related items

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) disclosed that 4,455 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday out of 55,002 who were tested for the infection. 


This brings the coronavirus positivity ratio to 8.09%. As per data from the NCOC, 68 people succumbed to the virus over the past 24 hours. 

Pakistan currently has 82,076 active coronavirus cases while the total number of cases in the country have amounted to 1,067,580. 

The total number of deaths due to the virus have crossed 23,865. 

Sindh to lift coronavirus lockdown on August 9: NCOC

Coronavirus cases across Pakistan haven't decline significantly, however, the NCOC on Saturday announced that Sindh will lift its lockdown on August 9. 

A statement was issued by NCOC following a joint session which was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, and attended by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Gen Hamood and other team members from NCOC.

The coronavirus situation in Sindh, particularly in Karachi, "was discussed at length", according to the statement.

It said that a need for "better coordination" and an "enhanced interaction at all levels" was emphasised.

It was decided that Sindh would follow the non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI)- based guidelines the forum had announced for 13 high infection rate cities earlier this week, which include Karachi and Hyderabad.

The matter of the reopening of Sindh's schools and leftover exams will be discussed in the upcoming meeting of the Inter Provincial Education Ministerial Conference (IPEMC).

The forum also recognised the need for a special emphasis on the implementation of safety precautions in view of Muharram and when the lockdown is lifted on August 9.

It was decided that "smart lockdowns" in high disease prevalence areas will be enforced to curb the spread of the virus.

More From Pakistan:

Balochistan heavyweights to join PPP today in Quetta power show

Balochistan heavyweights to join PPP today in Quetta power show
Ex-law minister, MNA Chaudhry Wasi Zafar passes away

Ex-law minister, MNA Chaudhry Wasi Zafar passes away
Over 40 people arrested for attack on Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan

Over 40 people arrested for attack on Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan
FIA releases journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat on personal bond

FIA releases journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat on personal bond
PM Imran Khan tests electronic voting machine with mock vote

PM Imran Khan tests electronic voting machine with mock vote
OIC’s human rights body visits LoC

OIC’s human rights body visits LoC
Pakistan takes exception to false narrative 'peddled' by Afghan delegate at UNSC

Pakistan takes exception to false narrative 'peddled' by Afghan delegate at UNSC
Pakistan welcomes UN's reiteration of position on Kashmir

Pakistan welcomes UN's reiteration of position on Kashmir
Another 528,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrive in Pakistan

Another 528,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrive in Pakistan
Soldier martyred as terrorists open fire at North Waziristan military checkpost

Soldier martyred as terrorists open fire at North Waziristan military checkpost
Sindh to lift coronavirus lockdown on August 9: NCOC

Sindh to lift coronavirus lockdown on August 9: NCOC
Pakistan registers slight improvement in revised US travel advisory

Pakistan registers slight improvement in revised US travel advisory

Latest

view all