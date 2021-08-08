Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio stays above 8%

Three men wearing facemasks, picture on a motorcycle. Photo: AFP

Pakistan reports 4,455 new coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus positivity ratio declines slightly from 8.24% on Saturday to 8.09%.

Sixty-eight people die from coronavirus over past 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday reported a coronavirus positivity rate above 8%, as cases of the coronavirus continue to rise across the country.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) disclosed that 4,455 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday out of 55,002 who were tested for the infection.







This brings the coronavirus positivity ratio to 8.09%. As per data from the NCOC, 68 people succumbed to the virus over the past 24 hours.

Pakistan currently has 82,076 active coronavirus cases while the total number of cases in the country have amounted to 1,067,580.

The total number of deaths due to the virus have crossed 23,865.

Sindh to lift coronavirus lockdown on August 9: NCOC

Coronavirus cases across Pakistan haven't decline significantly, however, the NCOC on Saturday announced that Sindh will lift its lockdown on August 9.

A statement was issued by NCOC following a joint session which was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, and attended by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Gen Hamood and other team members from NCOC.

The coronavirus situation in Sindh, particularly in Karachi, "was discussed at length", according to the statement.

It said that a need for "better coordination" and an "enhanced interaction at all levels" was emphasised.

It was decided that Sindh would follow the non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI)- based guidelines the forum had announced for 13 high infection rate cities earlier this week, which include Karachi and Hyderabad.

The matter of the reopening of Sindh's schools and leftover exams will be discussed in the upcoming meeting of the Inter Provincial Education Ministerial Conference (IPEMC).

The forum also recognised the need for a special emphasis on the implementation of safety precautions in view of Muharram and when the lockdown is lifted on August 9.

It was decided that "smart lockdowns" in high disease prevalence areas will be enforced to curb the spread of the virus.