 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Aug 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Balochistan heavyweights to join PPP today in Quetta power show

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 08, 2021

Former leaders of PML-N Sardar Sanaullah Zehri.and Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch.
Former leaders of PML-N Sardar Sanaullah Zehri.and Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch. 
  • PPP to hold power show in Quetta today. 
  • Former key leaders of PML-N Balochistan chapter Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch and Sardar Sanaullah Zehri will formally join PPP today. 
  • Zehri, Baloch to announce decision to join PPP in Quetta where party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to address the jalsa.

ISLAMABAD: Former key leaders of PML-N's Balochistan chapter, Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch and Sardar Sanaullah Zehri will formally join the PPP today (Sunday) along with other tribal elders, former ministers, MPAs, and their supporters, The News reported.

The PPP is set to make waves on the political horizon of Balochistan today by holding its power show in which over a dozen leaders of the PML-N and other parties are expected to join the party.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will also arrive in the city and address party supporters at the jalsa. 

Related items

Those who are joining the party include former president of PML-N Balochistan chapter president Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch, former chief minister Sardar Sanaullah Zehri, former provincial minister Younas Changezi from PMLQ, former provincial minister Nawab Muhammad Khan Shawani from the National Party, Ex-MPA Ms Kishwar Ahmed Jatak from PMLN, Ex-nazim district Naseerabad Sardar Changez Sassoli, ex-central leader of the BNP Sardar Imran Bangalzai and others, said PPP sources.

This article originally appeared in the August 8 edition of daily The News. It can be accessed here.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio stays above 8%

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio stays above 8%
Ex-law minister, MNA Chaudhry Wasi Zafar passes away

Ex-law minister, MNA Chaudhry Wasi Zafar passes away
Over 40 people arrested for attack on Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan

Over 40 people arrested for attack on Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan
FIA releases journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat on personal bond

FIA releases journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat on personal bond
PM Imran Khan tests electronic voting machine with mock vote

PM Imran Khan tests electronic voting machine with mock vote
OIC’s human rights body visits LoC

OIC’s human rights body visits LoC
Pakistan takes exception to false narrative 'peddled' by Afghan delegate at UNSC

Pakistan takes exception to false narrative 'peddled' by Afghan delegate at UNSC
Pakistan welcomes UN's reiteration of position on Kashmir

Pakistan welcomes UN's reiteration of position on Kashmir
Another 528,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrive in Pakistan

Another 528,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrive in Pakistan
Soldier martyred as terrorists open fire at North Waziristan military checkpost

Soldier martyred as terrorists open fire at North Waziristan military checkpost
Sindh to lift coronavirus lockdown on August 9: NCOC

Sindh to lift coronavirus lockdown on August 9: NCOC
Pakistan registers slight improvement in revised US travel advisory

Pakistan registers slight improvement in revised US travel advisory

Latest

view all