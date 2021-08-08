Balochistan heavyweights to join PPP today in Quetta power show

Former leaders of PML-N Sardar Sanaullah Zehri.and Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch.

ISLAMABAD: Former key leaders of PML-N's Balochistan chapter, Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch and Sardar Sanaullah Zehri will formally join the PPP today (Sunday) along with other tribal elders, former ministers, MPAs, and their supporters, The News reported.

The PPP is set to make waves on the political horizon of Balochistan today by holding its power show in which over a dozen leaders of the PML-N and other parties are expected to join the party.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will also arrive in the city and address party supporters at the jalsa.

Those who are joining the party include former president of PML-N Balochistan chapter president Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch, former chief minister Sardar Sanaullah Zehri, former provincial minister Younas Changezi from PMLQ, former provincial minister Nawab Muhammad Khan Shawani from the National Party, Ex-MPA Ms Kishwar Ahmed Jatak from PMLN, Ex-nazim district Naseerabad Sardar Changez Sassoli, ex-central leader of the BNP Sardar Imran Bangalzai and others, said PPP sources.



