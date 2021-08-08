 
Sunday Aug 08 2021
Sindh govt to take final decision on lockdown, schools reopening today

Sunday Aug 08, 2021


  • Sindh govt task force recommends allowing hotels, restaurants, and cafes to resume outdoor dining. 
  • Sindh govt may allow shops, markets, and other businesses to remain open till 8pm.
  • Sindh task force on coronavirus recommends closing schools for 10 days. 

KARACHI: The Sindh government's coronavirus task force will take the final decision today (Sunday) on reopening schools and lifting restrictions imposed due to the surge in coronavirus cases. 

A day earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced that the Sindh government would lift the lockdown it had imposed, on August 9. 

However, the final decision in this regard will be taken by the provincial government's task force today. 

Sources said the task force has recommended that hotels, restaurants, and cafes be allowed to resume outdoor dining, while shops, markets, and other businesses should remain open till 8pm from August 9.

It has also been recommended that the ban on outdoor wedding functions be lifted and that schools remain closed for an additional 10 days. 

Pakistan on Sunday reported a coronavirus positivity rate above 8%, as cases of the coronavirus continue to rise across the country.

The NCOC reported that 4,455 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday out of 55,002 who were tested for the infection. 

This brings the coronavirus positivity ratio to 8.09%. As per data from the NCOC, 68 people succumbed to the virus over the past 24 hours. 

Pakistan currently has 82,076 active coronavirus cases while the total number of cases in the country have amounted to 1,067,580.

The total number of deaths due to the virus have crossed 23,865. 

