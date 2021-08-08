Pakistan's Fatima Sana nominated for ICC women's player of the month

Picture taken from ICC's press release.

Pakistani cricketer Fatima Sana has been nominated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the July Women's Player of the Month award.

The ICC player of the month awards were instituted in January this year to recognise the best international performances across formats for male and female cricketers.

Fatima Sana is nominated alongside Hayley Matthews and Stephanie Taylor from West Indies. Sana was the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in the ODI series against the West Indies.

Nominees for the month of July in the men's category include Shakib Al Hasan from Bangladesh, Mitchell Marsh from Australia, and Hayden Walsh Jr from West Indies.

Nominees for each category are shortlisted based on the player's performances from the first day to the last day of the calendar month.

The shortlisted players are then voted on by the ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world.

The ICC Voting Academy comprises of well-known journalists, former cricketers, broadcasters, and members of the ICC Hall of Fame.

Votes by the Voting Academy are cast by email and hold a 90% share.

Fans registered with the ICC vote via the ICC website and their votes account for the remaining 10%. The winner of the awards is announced by the second Monday of each month.