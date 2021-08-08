 
pakistan
Sunday Aug 08 2021
By
Web Desk

PPP will form next govt, says Bilawal

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 08, 2021

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing a rally in Quetta, Balochistan, on Sunday, August 8, 2021. — Screengrab via Geo News.
QUETTA: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said that "the next government will be formed by the PPP."

Addressing a rally in the provincial capital of Balochistan, he said with PPP in power, all the problems faced by the people of Balochistan will be resolved. 

Bilawal said that the people of Balochistan have witnessed a lot of hardships over the last five years, adding that the PPP is the "only party that can resolve the problems of the province."

"If there is any political party in the country that cares about the needs of the poor, it is the Pakistan Peoples Party," he claimed.

The PPP chairman welcomed several people new members from Balochistan into the party, including Abdul Qadir Baloch and Sanaullah Zehri, and promised to provide full support to them on behalf of the party.

"We will empower and support each other so that we could continue our struggles," he said. "Together, we will find solutions to the problems being faced by the people of this province and reach out to each and every district."

Expressing confidence in his party, Bilawal said that the PPP will form the next government in Pakistan as well as in Balochistan. 

He thanked the people of Balochistan for supporting his grandfather, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, in the past and said that the PPP has always worked towards the welfare of the poor and the needy.

"We started the Benazir Income Support Programme to pull people out of poverty," he said, adding that with the exception of the PPP, all other political parties in the country are trying to "snatch the rights of the people of Balochistan."

He further said that it was the PPP that increased employees' salaries and pensions in the past, adding that it is the "only party that understands how to give the people of Balochistan their due rights."

More to follow.

