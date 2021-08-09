Bollywood actor Anupam Shyam passes away at age of 63

 
Showbiz
Monday Aug 09 2021
Monday Aug 09, 2021

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Shyam passed away due to multiple organ failure at the age of 63, Indian media reported.

According to media reports Anupam, who was best known for his work on the TV show ‘Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya’, was admitted to a local hospital in Mumbai four days ago.

Anupam’s friend and actor Yashpal Sharma confirmed his death, saying he breathed his last at the hospital amid the presence of his two brothers, Anurag and Kanchan.

Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the veteran actor.

He tweeted, “Sad to know about the demise of one of the finest actors & a great human being #AnupamShyam due to multiple organ failure.”

“My heartfelt condolences to his family. A great loss to the film & tv industry”.


