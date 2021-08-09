Suspect killed MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother for avoiding him: police sources

Nazim, key suspect in MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother's murder case, killed Malik Mubashar for avoiding him.

Contrary to suspect's previous statement, police sources reveal that no uncle of the suspect was killed.

Court had handed down death sentence to Nazim and life imprisonment to his accomplice in a 2012 murder case.

LAHORE: The key suspect, Nazim, in the murder case of MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother Malik Mubashar, killed the victim for "avoiding him" after the suspect was granted bail in a murder case, sources in the police said Monday.

During an initial interrogation, Nazim had confessed to killing Malik Mubashar out of revenge, saying that the MPA’s brother was allegedly involved in the murders of his brother and uncle.

Contrary to his previous statement, police sources revealed that no uncle of the suspect had been killed.

The sources said that Nazim had killed a man named Mansha when he refused to appear before a court to testify in Nazim's brother’s murder case. The suspect’s brother Aslam alias Bila had enmity with the “Ghatta” group.

Nazim and his accomplice Nadeem had killed Mansha in 2012. The court had handed down the death sentence to Nazim and life imprisonment to Nadeem in the murder case. Nazim had been granted bail in 2019.

Malik Mubashar, the MPA’s brother, started avoiding the suspect after he was released from jail, the police sources said, adding that Nazim was angry with Malik Mubashar for distancing himself from him.

Suspect confesses to killing MPA' brother in ‘revenge’

Earlier on August 7, Nazim had confessed that he killed MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother in “revenge”.

The presence of the suspect at the event has exposed serious lapses in Chief Minister Buzdar’s security protocols who had also attended the wedding function where the incident took place.

During the initial interrogation, Nazim had told the police that Malik Mubashar, the lawmaker’s brother, was allegedly involved in the murders of his brother and uncle. He told the police, “I killed Malik Mubashar in revenge.”

He had told the police that he, carrying a pistol, arrived at the valima ceremony at around 8:15 am, adding that the guards did not stop him at the gate for a body search.

MPA Asad Khokhar and his brother Mudassar passed by him twice when he was sitting with other guests at the ceremony, he had added. The suspect said that he came out of the marquee by walking behind the Punjab’s chief minister.



“I opened fire on Malik Mubashar when the Punjab chief minister was sitting in his vehicle,” he told the police.

Nazim further told the police that he had bought the weapon for Rs4,000.

Police, special branch, Punjab CM Office blaming each other for the incident

No one was ready to take responsibility for the serious security lapse during the wedding ceremony, as the Punjab police, its special branch, and the CM Office were blaming each other for the incident.

According to SP Security Lahore Sardar Mavarhan khan, the CM House had informed the police about the participation of the chief minister just an hour before the event started.

Punjab CM had arrived there on a private visit, he had said, adding that one DSP, two SHOs and around 40 police personnel were deployed to ensure the security of the chief minister and other VIPs.

He maintained that they did not get time to install walk-through gates at the site for security clearance of the guests. The police officer was of the view that over 1500 guests were invited to the event and it was not possible for them to check each person.

Police sources, however, claimed that the SP security was not present at the venue where the incident took place.

The chief minister had sought a report from the Punjab IGP and ordered a comprehensive inquiry into negligence in security arrangements at the venue. He had said that action should be taken against the accused under the law.