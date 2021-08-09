Pakistan receives 1 million antigen rapid diagnostic test kits from USAID

Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Dr Faisal Sultan, formally receives the donation from USAID during a ceremony in Islamabad. Photo: USAID.

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday received a donation comprising one million COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic Test (Ag-RDT) kits from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Dr Sultan, during the formal handover ceremony of the kits, said that the gesture by the US is a "reflection of warm relations between the two countries."

USAID Mission Director Julie Koenen said in her address that the donated Ag-RDT kits would serve Pakistan’s needs of quick surveillance and diagnosis, as well as limiting the spread of coronavirus to the lowest possible level within the country.

Dr Sultan thanked USAID for donating the Ag-RDT kits on the occasion.

The US mobilised aircraft carrying the Ag-RDT kits has been sent to Pakistan for helping the country with the urgent diagnosis of the contagion as the country continues to battle the dangerous surge in cases.

Pakistan has so far received the aid of over $40 million, including medical and technical equipment on account of COVID-19 response assistance since the pandemic hit the country.