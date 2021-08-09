 
Monday Aug 09 2021
Noor Mukadam case: Court extends judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer's parents till August 23

Monday Aug 09, 2021

  • Zahir's parents — Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee — sent back to Adiala Jail.
  • Main suspect's parents were presented before court after completion of their remand.
  • Noor, 27, was murdered in federal capital on July 20, in city's F-7 area.

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in the Federal Capital on Monday extended the judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer's parents till August 23 in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Zahir's parents — Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee — were presented before Judicial Magistrate Naseer Uddin after their judicial remand concluded. They have been sent back to Adiala Jail.

The bail pleas of the parents of Zahir Jaffer were rejected on August 5 by the court. They had stated in their bail application that they were not with their son and did not know that such a thing was happening at home.

The public prosecutor had said that the suspect had been in touch with his parents, but they did not inform the police. He argued that they tried to save their son.

"When the employee called, the act was happening but they sent therapists instead of the police. The pistol is also in the name of the suspect's father Zakir Jaffer," the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said that call history, CDR, DVR and CCTV footage can be seen. He said the parents tried to save their child on the basis of dishonesty and that, at this stage, their bail application should be rejected.

The murder

Noor, 27, was murdered in the federal capital on July 20, in the city's F-7 area, according to police.

She is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested Zahir on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor's parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

The gruesome incident sparked a nationwide campaign seeking justice for her, with #JusticeforNoor becoming a top trend on Twitter.

