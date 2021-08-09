 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Aug 09 2021
By
Reuters

Ban vs Aus: Bangladesh thrash Australia 4-1 to secure T20 series win

By
Reuters

Monday Aug 09, 2021

Cricket - Fifth Twenty20 International - Bangladesh v Australia - Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - August 9, 2021. Bangladeshs team members pose with the trophy. — Reuters
Cricket - Fifth Twenty20 International - Bangladesh v Australia - Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - August 9, 2021. Bangladesh's team members pose with the trophy. — Reuters

  • Shakib triggered middle-order collapse as Bangladesh thrashed Australia by 60 runs.
  • Australia were bowled out for 62 — their lowest total in T20s.
  • It is Australia's second straight T20 series loss following defeat in the West Indies last month.

DHAKA: All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan triggered a middle-order collapse as Bangladesh thrashed Australia by 60 runs in the fifth Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Monday to secure a handsome 4-1 series win over the touring side.

Set a target of 123, Australia were bowled out for 62 in 13.4 overs — their lowest total in T20s — as Shakib completed figures of 4-9, superbly assisted by Mohammad Saifuddin (3-12) and Nusum Ahmed (2-8).

Bangladesh won the toss and openers Mahedi Hasan (13) and Mohammad Naim (23) got their innings off to a quick start with a partnership of 42 before Australia fought back, giving away just 20 runs in the last five overs as the hosts finished on 122-8.

Related items

The bowlers all chipped in, with Nathan Ellis (2-16) and Dan Christian (2-17) using their variations to great effect on a wicket where runs were hard to come by as the innings wore on.

It was Australia's second straight T20 series loss following defeat in the West Indies last month. The T20 World Cup starts in October.

More From Sports:

Pak vs WI: West Indies announces 17-member squad for Test series against Pakistan

Pak vs WI: West Indies announces 17-member squad for Test series against Pakistan
Barca fans gather outside Messi's home, 'devastated' at his exit

Barca fans gather outside Messi's home, 'devastated' at his exit

KPL 2021: Mirpur Royals defeat Overseas Warriors by 5 wickets

KPL 2021: Mirpur Royals defeat Overseas Warriors by 5 wickets

Fehmida Mirza not pleased with attention being given to sports sector in Pakistan

Fehmida Mirza not pleased with attention being given to sports sector in Pakistan
PCB unveils 2021-22 domestic cricket season schedule

PCB unveils 2021-22 domestic cricket season schedule

Tokyo Olympics close with USA topping medals table

Tokyo Olympics close with USA topping medals table
Messi confirms he is leaving Barcelona, in talks with PSG

Messi confirms he is leaving Barcelona, in talks with PSG
WATCH: Tearful Lionel Messi gets near two-minute applause at media briefing

WATCH: Tearful Lionel Messi gets near two-minute applause at media briefing
Pakistan's Fatima Sana nominated for ICC women's player of the month

Pakistan's Fatima Sana nominated for ICC women's player of the month
KPL 2021: Bagh Stallions beat Mirpur Royals by 15 runs

KPL 2021: Bagh Stallions beat Mirpur Royals by 15 runs
Pak vs WI: Fawad Alam optimistic of Pakistan's chances against West Indies

Pak vs WI: Fawad Alam optimistic of Pakistan's chances against West Indies
Ban vs Aus: Australia bounce back to win fourth T20 against Bangladesh

Ban vs Aus: Australia bounce back to win fourth T20 against Bangladesh

Latest

view all