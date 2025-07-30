One German climber rescued, search underway to locate Olympian Dahlmeier: GB govt

German biathlete and double Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier participates in Adamello Ski Raid 2025. — Instagram/@ laura_dahlmeier /File

A rescue operation is underway in Gilgit-Baltistan region after two German mountaineers were caught in a landslide while attempting to summit Laila Peak (6,096 metres) in the Hushy valley of Ghanche district.

The accident occurred on Monday when Dahlmeier was hit by a landslide. She was climbing with her partner, Marina Eva, also from Germany.

In a statement, GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said that one of the climbers, Marina Eva, was rescued on Tuesday.

He said that the second German mountaineer Laura Dahlmeier remains missing and is believed to be injured. “Aerial and ground teams are working around the clock to locate her,” he said in a statement.

Dahlmeier retired from the sport in 2019, aged 25, a year after becoming the first female biathlete to achieve a sprint and pursuit double at the same Olympics.

The recent incident came after a Czech tourist, Klára Kolouchová, lost her life earlier this month after falling into a ravine near the Nanga Parbat base camp in Gilgit-Baltistan, officials confirmed.

The 46-year-old mountaineer was part of a multinational expedition aiming to summit the 8,126-metre peak, known as Pakistan’s “Killer Mountain.”

The country's northern mountainous regions have experienced heavy flooding and landslides, killing several local tourists during the current monsoon spell of rains.

Flooding and other rain-related accidents have killed 288 people in Pakistan since the monsoon season began in late June, says the country's National Disaster Management Authority.