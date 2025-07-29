 
PM responds to martial artist Shahzaib Rind's complaint, hands Rs5m cheque to father

Shahzaib Rind made history by winning the KC-49 Light Heavyweight Championship in Singapore in 2024

By
Web Desk
|

July 29, 2025

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with MMA fighter Shahzaib Rind's father (left). — X/@GovtofPakistan
  • PM Shehbaz honours long-delayed commitment.
  • Atta Tarar apologises over delay in fighter’s reward.
  • President, CM Bugti, praised for consistent support.

ISLAMABAD, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met Khair Muhammad, the father of mixed martial arts champion Shahzaib Rind, and handed him a cheque of Rs5 million, fulfilling a long-delayed promise made to the athlete.

During the meeting held in Islamabad, the prime minister conveyed his best wishes for Rind’s upcoming fights and appreciated the fighter’s achievements on the global stage.

The gesture came days after Shahzaib publicly criticised the federal government over unfulfilled commitments made to him following his international victories. 

In a now deleted post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Rind revealed that he was promised Rs5 million in cash and Rs80 million for training support after a major win — promises he said were never honoured. Despite repeated efforts to contact the PM’s team over the last 1.5 years, he said he received no response.

Shahzaib Rind's now deleted post on social media platform X. — X/@RindhShahzaib

However, he acknowledged continued support from individuals like Sarfaraz Bugti, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, and DHA Quetta, who he said stood by him throughout his journey.

Responding to the controversy, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar issued an official apology on Saturday, acknowledging a miscommunication and calling the delay unjustified. 

“Sportsmen like you are our real heroes,” Tarar wrote on X (formerly Twitter), assuring the prime minister had taken serious notice and instructed immediate resolution, adding that such oversights “must never happen in the future.”

Shahzaib responded with appreciation, writing: “Thank you for your kind message and acknowledgment. I truly appreciate the prime minister’s attention to this matter and his commitment to supporting athletes like myself.”

Shahzaib Rind, a fighter from Balochistan, made history by winning the Karate Combat KC-49 Light Heavyweight Championship in Singapore in 2024, defeating Brazil’s Luiz Victor Rocha. 

He remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and became the first Pakistani to win a major global martial arts title.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari, and Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti had awarded Shahzaib Rs100 million and praised him for bringing honour to the country.

