Pakistan's U19 volleyball team remains dominant at FIVB World Championship

Pakistan’s under-19 volleyball team celebrates during its match against Puerto Rico in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on July 28, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s under-19 volleyball team continued its dominant run in the FIVB World Championship, securing a fourth consecutive victory by sweeping Puerto Rico in straight sets (25-20, 25-20, 25-15) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The win further solidified Pakistan’s unbeaten record in the tournament, having not dropped a single set so far.

Despite being ranked 19th in the world youth rankings, six spots below 13th-ranked Puerto Rico, Pakistan outperformed its opponent in key areas.

The team recorded 40 attack points compared to Puerto Rico’s 30, though Pakistan committed fewer faults (13) in attacks than Puerto Rico (17). Yahya emerged as the standout performer for Pakistan, contributing 22 points, including 20 from attacks, one block, and one serve. He was supported by Ajmal and Saud, who added seven and six points respectively, with Saud excelling in blocks.

Defensively, Pakistan’s reception and digs were pivotal, with 62 successful receptions and 54 digs.

The team also capitalized on serves, scoring three points and forcing 24 opponent errors, while Puerto Rico managed only 20 errors from serves.

Pakistan has already secured a spot in the knockout stage and will play its final group match against Argentina. The team’s consistent performances have positioned it as a strong contender as the tournament progresses.