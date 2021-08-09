Pak vs NZ: Big names missing from New Zealand team for Pakistan tour

— AFP/File

The New Zealand Cricket Board on Monday announced the squad for the Blackcaps' tour to Pakistan, with several big names being dropped for the stint.



The tour will kick start in September, with Tom Latham set to lead the Kiwis in Pakistan, while the usual skipper Kane Williamson will perform duties for the T20 World Cup and New Zealand's Test tour to India.

In addition to Kane Willaimson, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Jimmy Neesham and Tim Southee will not be touring Pakistan.

The tour to Pakistan will be headed by Wellington coach Glenn Pocknall, alongside manager Mike Sandle, and bowling coach Shane Jurgenson.



Roos Taylor was selected for the three ODIs in Pakistan, however, he was dropped due to the brief nature of the series and quarantine protocols.

The New Zealand Cricket Board has cited 'player and staff' welfare for change of squads as the New Zealand cricket team attempts to tour Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India, as well as, the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.



The New Zealand cricket chief executive David white stated that "changing times demanded changing strategies".

Kiwis' squad for ODIs

Tom Latham (c) (wk), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Blair Tickner, Will Young

Coaching Staff: Glenn Pocknall, Graeme Aldridge, Thilan Samaraweera

Kiwis' squad for T20s

Tom Latham (c) (wk), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young

Coaching Staff: Shane Jurgensen, Glenn Pocknall, Graeme Aldridge, Tilan Samaraweera