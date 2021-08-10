 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish delights fans as she adds another extra date to her 2022 UK tour

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Billie Eilish delights fans as she adds another extra date to her 2022 UK tour

Billie Eilish has delighted fans as she added sixth and final UK tour date due to “overwhelming demand”, after tickets for the previously announced shows sold out.

The award-winning singer is set to bring her second album ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour to the UK and Ireland next summer, kicking off in Belfast on June 3.

Eilish's ‘Happier Than Ever’ topped UK's number one album chart this week. 

The new date – which comes after already adding a new show back in May – will take place at London’s The O2 on June 26.

It brings the singing sensation's total number of shows at the venue on this stint up to six. She will also play at the arena on June 10, 11, 12, 16 and 25. General tickets for the sixth and final extra date go on sale on Friday (August 13) at 9:00am BST.

The tour will begin with a North American leg next February, with the first show taking place in New Orleans. 

Billie Eilish will also headline a handful of US festivals late this year, including Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful, Delaware’s Firefly, New York’s Governors Ball and Austin’s Austin City Limits.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp to be honored with Donostia Award at San Sebastian Film Festival

Johnny Depp to be honored with Donostia Award at San Sebastian Film Festival

Bella Hadid showcases her toned abs in a kissy lips crop top during a walk in NYC

Bella Hadid showcases her toned abs in a kissy lips crop top during a walk in NYC
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck squeeze in ‘as much time as possible’ before the fall

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck squeeze in ‘as much time as possible’ before the fall
Prince Harry branded Meghan Markle’s ‘court jester’

Prince Harry branded Meghan Markle’s ‘court jester’
Why the royal website ‘took weeks’ to include Lilibet in the line of succession

Why the royal website ‘took weeks’ to include Lilibet in the line of succession

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send ‘tempers flaring’ with public moves

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send ‘tempers flaring’ with public moves
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘trolling the world’ via Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘trolling the world’ via Archie, Lilibet
Princess Eugenie to ‘devastate’ Queen with public support to Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie to ‘devastate’ Queen with public support to Prince Harry
Kate Middleton warned to avoid Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 project

Kate Middleton warned to avoid Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 project
Nick Jonas announces the Jersey Boys musical plans

Nick Jonas announces the Jersey Boys musical plans
Lucy Hale announces plans to remove matching tattoo: ‘I’m sorry sis!’

Lucy Hale announces plans to remove matching tattoo: ‘I’m sorry sis!’
Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer biopsy results

Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer biopsy results

Latest

view all