Tuesday Aug 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Melissa McCarthy opens up about working with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Hollywood star Melissa McCarthy is opening up about working with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Gilmore Girls star, 50, spilled the deets about working with the Duchess of Sussex for her 40x40 campaign for her 40th birthday.

“She's [Meghan Markle] doing such an amazing thing to celebrate her 40th,” McCarthy told Access Hollywood.

“I just love that she is like, 'Oh, what can I do to put some good and help some people out?' Well that is awfully nice,” she went on to say.

"Then in comes Harry and he's like, ‘I can juggle’... Then he's like, 'Is it going to be weird if I stand outside and juggle?' I was like, ‘Weird in a way that will make me watch it five million times!’” she added.

“They were so sweet and funny. I just find them very inspiring. They're carving out their own lives. They're carving out their lives for their kids,” McCarthy said, lavishing praises on the couple.

“The way she wants to celebrate her 40th is by helping and empowering other women. How do you not get behind that? They don't take themselves too seriously,” she shared.

“She said, ‘let's do it in a fun way and see if we can drum up more people helping more women kind of get back into the workforce’... I was so pleased to be a part of it,” added the actor. 

