Interior minister slams India for accusing Pakistan of infiltrating terrorists into IoK

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed told the media Tuesday that India’s home minister made an “irresponsible” statement about Pakistan sending militants into Indian occupied Kashmir via the Line of Control (LoC).

On Sunday, the Foreign Office had released a statement denying India’s allegations citing it was “impossible for anything to cross the Line of Control to enter IOJK”.



The interior minister held a news conference at the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) headquarters today where he answered several questions.

Rasheed categorically rejected the Indian home minister's statement, saying that Pakistan was not behind any incursion into occupied Kashmir.

The minister said Pakistan’s sympathies lie with the people of Occupied Kashmir. He clarified that the country cannot be harmed from its borders, adding that enemies of the state want to harm Pakistan from the inside.

Talking about the situation in Afghanistan, Rasheed said that Pakistan has nothing to do with Afghan politics and that Islamabad only wants peace in the region.

In response to a question about the Afghan Ambassador’s daughter, Rasheed told media that she has gone to Germany. He added that Pakistani authorities have asked for her phone number and have sought to speak to her online, to investigate the matter further.



On the issue of fake identity cards issued by NADRA, Rasheed said that all those involved in the malpractice will be expelled. The minister said that he will be addressing issues related to NADRA soon and will take guidelines from the prime minister on the matter.

Rasheed informed the media that foolproof security is being arranged for Muharram and requested citizens to follow SOPs outlined by the NCOC.

The minister revealed that internet services will be blocked in erstwhile FATA from today till the 10th of Muharram.

Answering another question, he said that names of the suspects in the Noor Muqaddam murder case have been added to the Exit Control List (ECL).