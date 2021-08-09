 
pakistan
Monday Aug 09 2021
47 employees fired for issuing fake identity cards: Chairman NADRA

Monday Aug 09, 2021


Chairman NADRA Muhammad Tariq Malik. Photo: File
Forty-Seven employees have been fired for making fake identity cards,  Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Tariq Malik revealed Monday.

During a briefing between the Senate Standing Committee on Interior Affairs and Chairman NADRA, Senator Talha Mahmood raised the issue of fake identity cards. 

Senator Mahmood said that he has a list of 45 people whose blocked Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) were unblocked. He alleged that a NADRA employee unblocked the cards in exchange for a house. 

Mahmood added that previously, fake identity cards were issued to people of Al-Qaeda.

In response, Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik said that upon the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, NADRA has been reorganised.

Malik added that he has received 87 cases of NADRA employees issuing fake identity cards and 47 of those employees have been dismissed already. 

"A letter has been written to DG ISI on the issue of fake identity cards," Malik said, adding that fake cards were blocked through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). 

Malik added that NADRA is launching a national verification and renewal drive under which CNICs would be verified through artificial intelligence.

