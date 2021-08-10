 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth intends to avoid attending Church services in Scotland: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Queen Elizabeth intends to avoid Crathie Kirk services during her stay in Scotland, said a senior royal correspondent on Tuesday.

He said that the Queen, who is in Scotland on a summer break, has generally worshiped privately during the pandemic. Richard Palmer, who is associated with Daily Express said, worshipers in Scotland still have to wear face masks in Church and give contact details.

"With the Scottish government still urging caution, there obviously remains some concern and a desire to limit the risks to a 95-year-old monarch. Wearing a face mask throughout a church service may not be to her liking either." he said.

Queen Elizabeth is spending her first summer holiday in Balmoral Castle after the death of her husband Prince Philip who died at the age of 99 in April. 

