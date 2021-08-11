 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie may throw support behind Prince Harry's bombshell tell-all memoir

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Princess Eugenie may throw support behind Prince Harrys bombshell tell-all memoir

A key member of the royal family may cross enemy lines and help Prince Harry with his bombshell tell-all memoir, according to reports.

The Duke of Sussex has surprised the royal world with the news that he’s writing a tell-all book in 2022 and more shocking was his reported move that he sought help from a royal member.

With reports that Prince Harry might be enlisting some royal help for his tell-all memoir, some experts have began to share their knowledge and opinion in this regard, indicating that another royal may come out to support the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A new report this weekend has raised the prospect that Harry might call on his cousin Eugenie to help him with his upcoming, very likely bombshell, autobiography which is set to be released next year.

To celebrate The Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday, I am devoting 40 minutes of mentorship or service to a cause I care about,” Eugenie wrote on her Instagram Stories. 

“Please join me in donating your time. Together, we can contribute to a global wave of compassion and positive change.” It was the boldest indication yet of where the mother-of-one’s allegiance might lie.

The Royal Family may face more crisis in future as another member of the Firm is reportedly expected to come out in support of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham 'worried' about being dragged in Meghan and Harry's feud with royal family

Victoria Beckham 'worried' about being dragged in Meghan and Harry's feud with royal family
Kendall Jenner makes Kylie cry on her birthday by sharing heartwarming throwback snaps

Kendall Jenner makes Kylie cry on her birthday by sharing heartwarming throwback snaps
Jennifer Aniston gushes over ex Justin Theroux on his 50th birthday, shares shirtless image

Jennifer Aniston gushes over ex Justin Theroux on his 50th birthday, shares shirtless image
Kylie Jenner turns 24, receives real roses dipped in 24-carat gold on her birthday

Kylie Jenner turns 24, receives real roses dipped in 24-carat gold on her birthday
Beyoncé gets candid about past struggles for positive body image

Beyoncé gets candid about past struggles for positive body image
Hailey Bieber sets pulses racing in figure hugging baby blue dress with hubby Justin

Hailey Bieber sets pulses racing in figure hugging baby blue dress with hubby Justin
Kim Kardashian discusses parenting highs and lows

Kim Kardashian discusses parenting highs and lows
Royal expert criticises article on Meghan Markle, Harry's absence from Obama's party

Royal expert criticises article on Meghan Markle, Harry's absence from Obama's party

Queen faces 'unprecedented' crisis as Prince Andrew embroils in sexual assault case

Queen faces 'unprecedented' crisis as Prince Andrew embroils in sexual assault case

'Flag Day' Sean Penn film featuring 'Vikings' Lagertha to release on August 20

'Flag Day' Sean Penn film featuring 'Vikings' Lagertha to release on August 20
Elizabeth Debicki pictured filming for 'The Crown'

Elizabeth Debicki pictured filming for 'The Crown'
Queen Elizabeth intends to avoid attending Church services in Scotland: report

Queen Elizabeth intends to avoid attending Church services in Scotland: report

Latest

view all