Princess Eugenie may throw support behind Prince Harry's bombshell tell-all memoir

A key member of the royal family may cross enemy lines and help Prince Harry with his bombshell tell-all memoir, according to reports.



A new report this weekend has raised the prospect that Harry might call on his cousin Eugenie to help him with his upcoming, very likely bombshell, autobiography which is set to be released next year.



To celebrate The Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday, I am devoting 40 minutes of mentorship or service to a cause I care about,” Eugenie wrote on her Instagram Stories.



“Please join me in donating your time. Together, we can contribute to a global wave of compassion and positive change.” It was the boldest indication yet of where the mother-of-one’s allegiance might lie.

The Royal Family may face more crisis in future as another member of the Firm is reportedly expected to come out in support of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.