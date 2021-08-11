 
Showbiz
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 21 years of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan celebrated 21 years of his journey with game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Coolie  actor shared a picture collage of the stills from the show and wrote “back .. on that chair from 2000 .. that’s 21 years .. a lifetime .. !! ..”

He also thanked his millions of fans for their love and support.

Amitabh Bachchan said “And gratitude to all that came along .... this look ..”

The veteran actor has returned with the 13th season of the game show.

Amitabh started hosting the show in 2000, and since then he has been a constant part of the show except for one season in 2006.

King Shah Rukh Khan had replaced Amitabh as a host for the third season of the show.

According to Indian media, the 13th season of the KBC will premiere on August 23. 

