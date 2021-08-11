 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor's son is not named Jeh, find out the real name

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Kareena Kapoors second sons name is not Jeh, find out what it is
Kareena Kapoor's second son's name is not Jeh, find out what it is

Kareena Kapoor's son's name is not Jeh, it is Jehangir Ali Khan.

The actor, who gave birth to her second baby boy in February with husband Saif Ali Khan, held back her son's real name until the release of her pregnancy guidebook for to-be moms.

In her book, Kareena in one of the photos mentions her son as Jehangir Ali Khan. A source close to the couple also confirms the news.

“Yes, they have named their son Jehangir Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena have refrained from revealing the name as they do not want any kind of controversies surrounding it."

It continued, “When Taimur Ali Khan was born, Saif was keen on naming him Faiz after the famous poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz but Kareena decided to go with Taimur. This time too, Saif was keen on naming the child Faiz, but later on, the couple thought of naming their second child Jehangir Ali Khan."

More From Showbiz:

Ushna Shah is Covid free now

Ushna Shah is Covid free now
Minal Khan treats fans with BTS photos from her engagement

Minal Khan treats fans with BTS photos from her engagement
Ekta Kapoor welcomes Kareena Kapoor on board as a film producer

Ekta Kapoor welcomes Kareena Kapoor on board as a film producer
Sajal Aly is swooned by Usman Mukhtar's 'beautiful' wife: See Photo

Sajal Aly is swooned by Usman Mukhtar's 'beautiful' wife: See Photo
Momina Mustehsan returns to social media after break

Momina Mustehsan returns to social media after break
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 21 years of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 21 years of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'
FIA arrests model Arfa khan over alleged blackmailing

FIA arrests model Arfa khan over alleged blackmailing
Iqra Aziz turns photographer for Yasir Hussain, son Kabir's Tuesday mornings

Iqra Aziz turns photographer for Yasir Hussain, son Kabir's Tuesday mornings
Priyanka Chopra can’t wait to be on set of ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt

Priyanka Chopra can’t wait to be on set of ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt
Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali Abbasi take road trip to the mountains: See breathtaking photos

Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali Abbasi take road trip to the mountains: See breathtaking photos
Katrina Kaif 'just loves' her Jee Le Zara girls Alia, Priyanka: 'This makes my heart smile'

Katrina Kaif 'just loves' her Jee Le Zara girls Alia, Priyanka: 'This makes my heart smile'
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next is about pre-partition courtesans of Heeramandi, Lahore

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next is about pre-partition courtesans of Heeramandi, Lahore

Latest

view all