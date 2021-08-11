Kareena Kapoor's son is not named Jeh, find out the real name

Kareena Kapoor's second son's name is not Jeh, find out what it is

Kareena Kapoor's son's name is not Jeh, it is Jehangir Ali Khan.

The actor, who gave birth to her second baby boy in February with husband Saif Ali Khan, held back her son's real name until the release of her pregnancy guidebook for to-be moms.

In her book, Kareena in one of the photos mentions her son as Jehangir Ali Khan. A source close to the couple also confirms the news.



“Yes, they have named their son Jehangir Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena have refrained from revealing the name as they do not want any kind of controversies surrounding it."



It continued, “When Taimur Ali Khan was born, Saif was keen on naming him Faiz after the famous poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz but Kareena decided to go with Taimur. This time too, Saif was keen on naming the child Faiz, but later on, the couple thought of naming their second child Jehangir Ali Khan."

