 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
By
Reuters

England, India lose WTC points for slow over-rate in Nottingham test

By
Reuters

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Cricket - First Test - England v India - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - August 7, 2021 Englands Rory Burns as India players huddle before the match. Photo: Reuters
Cricket - First Test - England v India - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - August 7, 2021 England's Rory Burns as India players huddle before the match. Photo: Reuters

England and India have been penalised two points each from their 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) tally for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first test in Nottingham, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

The points deduction leaves both teams with two points apiece in the WTC standings. They have also been fined 40per cent of their match fee, the governing body added.

England and India drew the first test at Trent Bridge last week after rain washed out the final day.

The second test of the five-match series begins at Lord's on Thursday.

