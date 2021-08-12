 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Reuters

Hugh Jackman chases memories in submerged Miami in 'Reminiscence'

By
Reuters

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

“Reminiscence” is the feature film debut for Joy who created the HBO series “Westworld”
“Reminiscence” is the feature film debut for Joy who created the HBO series “Westworld”

He may be a Hollywood superstar but Hugh Jackman says he could not believe his latest leading role was written specifically for him.

“In my head, I was like ‘Oh, Brad Pitt turned down the part, right?’,” Jackman joked of his role in the sci-fi thriller “Reminiscence”.

“I said ‘yes’ before I read the script,” the Australian actor said as he joined his co-stars Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton and the film’s writer and director Lisa Joy on a socially-distanced blue carpet premiere in London on Wednesday night.

Set in a war-torn and flooded Miami of the future, “Reminiscence” stars Jackman as hardened veteran Nick Barrister who, with his business partner Watts (Newton), offers a service that allows people to relive their memories.

Barrister falls in love with a mysterious client, Mae (Ferguson), who has a violent past. When she suddenly disappears, Barrister sets out to discover who she really is.

“Reminiscence” is the feature film debut for Joy who created the HBO series “Westworld” with her husband Jonathan Nolan.

The filmmaker said she wrote the script while pregnant with her first child and mourning the loss of her grandfather.

“The world, I think, is full of beauty and also full of some difficult things that we have to embrace, like climate change and like rising waters,” she said.

“This film attempts to create a portrait of the future that acknowledges the difficulties we might face, but also acknowledges the hope that exists for us to band together and create the kind of world that we’d like to live in.”

“Reminiscence” will be released globally from Aug. 18, hitting cinemas in the United States and Britain on August 20.

More From Entertainment:

Terry Crews gives his take on Hollywood’s bathing debate

Terry Crews gives his take on Hollywood’s bathing debate
Princess Eugenie joins Queen at Balmoral after Prince Andrew gets sued

Princess Eugenie joins Queen at Balmoral after Prince Andrew gets sued
Kim Kardashian thanks Kanye West for teaching her 'to be more confident'

Kim Kardashian thanks Kanye West for teaching her 'to be more confident'
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton 'getting along' as they rebuild their ties

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton 'getting along' as they rebuild their ties
Charles and Diana's 40-year-old wedding cake slice sold for £1,850

Charles and Diana's 40-year-old wedding cake slice sold for £1,850
Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner teased by unwanted house guest: Video

Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner teased by unwanted house guest: Video
Oscar winner Almodovar gets apology from Instagram over poster controversy

Oscar winner Almodovar gets apology from Instagram over poster controversy

Chris Hemsworth surprised by kids on his 38th birthday

Chris Hemsworth surprised by kids on his 38th birthday
Amber Heard steals attention with her sizzling snap to mar Johnny Depp's award win

Amber Heard steals attention with her sizzling snap to mar Johnny Depp's award win
Meghan and Harry weren’t invited to Obama's birthday bash: Here's why

Meghan and Harry weren’t invited to Obama's birthday bash: Here's why
Billie Eilish hilariously responds to fan over 'boring' comments about her style

Billie Eilish hilariously responds to fan over 'boring' comments about her style
Prince Charles and William fear Andrew's scandal may damage reputation of monarchy

Prince Charles and William fear Andrew's scandal may damage reputation of monarchy

Latest

view all