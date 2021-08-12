 
pakistan
Thursday Aug 12 2021
Web Desk

Three dead, two injured as accidental explosion occurs at POF in Wah Cantt: ISPR

Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Clouds of smoke seen emerging from the building of POF. Photo: Screengrab via Geo News.
  • The accidental explosion occured due to a technical fault, says ISPR.
  • The injured have been shifted to a hospital.
  • The windows of nearby buildings were shattered by the intensity of the blast.

WAH CANTT: Three people were killed while two others sustained injuries after an accidental explosion occurred in one of the plants of the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Per the military's media wing, the explosion occurred due to a technical fault. The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

The ISPR added that the technical emergency response team at the POF — which is a major firearm, defence contractor, and military corporation headquartered in Wah Cantt — has cleared the accidental site and the situation is under control.

The windows of nearby buildings were shattered by the intensity of the blast, Geo News had earlier reported, citing sources within the police.

