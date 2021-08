KINGSTON: Pakistan were bowled out for 217 in the final session of the first day of the opening Test against West Indies at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Thursday.



Fawad Alam top-scored with 56 in an innings which saw the tourists lose their last five wickets for 31 runs.

Faheem Ashraf made 44 before his run-out triggered the collapse.

Jason Holder claimed 3-26 and Jayden Seales took 3-70.