Aima Baig delights fans with unseen photos with Shahbaz Shigri from engagement dinner

Pakistani singer Aima Baig mesmerised her millions of fans with unseen PDA-filled photos with fiancé Shahbaz Shigri from their engagement dinner and the stunning pictures have set the internet on fire.

The Do Bol singer took to Instagram and shared the loved-up photos with Shigri alongwith a touching note.

Aima wrote “Engagement Dinner photo dump...Dont even need to explain how happy i was, clearly its there on my face.”

“Thankyou @shahbazshigri for bringing that crazy smile back on my face again, couldnt ask for a better person to handle my craziness.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



Aima and Shahbaz Shigri got engaged on July 24, 2021.

Shahbaz Shigri had confirmed their engagement on Instagram.

Sharing their PDA-filled photo, he had said “I met the coolest girl in the world and somehow, she decided to keep me. @aima_baig_official”.