Pakistan, China 'iron brothers': PM Imran Khan tells Chinese ambassador

Friday Aug 13 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, August 13, 2021, meets with Chinas Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong. Photo via Radio Pakistan.
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, August 13, 2021, meets with China's Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong. Photo via Radio Pakistan.
  • "No hostile forces would be allowed to undermine this iron-clad friendship," PM Imran Khan tells Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong.
  • PM emphasises government's resolve to complete CPEC projects in a timely fashion.
  • Thanks China for its support to Pakistan through provision of COVID-19 vaccines.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said Pakistan and China are "iron brothers" as he discussed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and bilateral relations between the two countries with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong.

During the meeting, the two sides also shed light on issues pertaining to vaccines and mutual cooperation between Pakistan and China in several sectors, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

PM Imran Khan underscored that Pakistan and China are "iron brothers" and no hostile forces would be allowed to undermine this "iron-clad" friendship.

The premier said that CPEC is a "transformational project" and both the countries should work closely to make it a high-quality demonstration project. He also emphasised the government’s resolve to complete CPEC projects in a timely fashion.

China-Pakistan cooperation in trade, commerce and investment, people-to-people contact, and mining and natural resources also came under discussion.

In the context of the regional situation, the premier reiterated that there is "no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan," while he reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to steadfastly support efforts for a negotiated political settlement.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Rong conveyed cordial greetings from President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang and congratulated PM Imran Khan on Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The prime minister warmly reciprocated the greetings of the Chinese leadership and appreciated China’s consistent support to Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19 and the provision of vaccines, including vaccines that arrived under the COVAX facility.

