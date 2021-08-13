 
Jamie Spears believes Britney Spears doesn’t ‘know or remember’ anything
Jamie Spears believes Britney Spears doesn’t ‘know or remember’ anything

Jamie Spears questions Britney Spears’ memory and ability to piece together timelines of key complaints against him.

Mr. Spears' response has been submitted to the court and according to findings by Insider, it claims, “To the extent that Ms. Spears is upset with being admitted to the treatment facility, her medication, or her specific treatment plan, she is directing her anger towards the wrong person.”

“At present, it is unclear whether Ms. Spears knows or remembers the extent to which Jodi Montgomery, Sam Ingham, and the medical team were involved in everything she is complaining about.”

This statement comes shortly after Britney’s mother Lynn provided her own statement against Jamie to courts and requested his termination as her estate's key conservator. 

