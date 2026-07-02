'Minions & Monsters' sets new record for Despicable Me franchise

Minions & Monsters is off to a great start

The new movie, Minions & Monsters, has become the highest rated film in the Despicable Me series after getting the best Rotten Tomatoes score in the franchise.

The animated movie, which came out on July 1, now has an 89 percent critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes.

That makes it the top rated movie out of all seven films in the Despicable Me and Minions series.

Before this, the first Despicable Me movie from 2010 held the record with an 80 percent score.

Despicable Me 2 scored 75 percent, while Minions: The Rise of Gru received 70 percent.

The other movies in the series, however, got lower scores.

Rotten Tomatoes called Minions & Monsters “the franchise's most roundly enjoyable entry yet."

The website also described it as “an affectionate and charming sendup of moviemaking magic."

The movie is directed by Pierre Coffin, who also wrote it with Brian Lynch.

The voice cast includes Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg and Zoey Deutch.

Many critics have also shared good reviews. Clint Worthington gave the movie three and a half stars out of four.

Drew Taylor from TheWrap said that it could be the best film in the series since the first Despicable Me.