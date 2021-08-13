Pak vs WI: Brathwaite stays on the crease to frustrate Pakistan

West Indies players in the field during test match against Pakistan. Photo AFP

Brathwaite and Chase put on exactly 50 for the third wicket.

Mohammad Rizwan takes the straightforward catch, sending Chase back to the pavilion.

Jermaine Blackwood attempts to curb his innate aggressive intent.

KINGSTON/JAMAICA: West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite Friday remained unyielding as the team lost only one wicket till lunch with a score of 81 for three against Pakistan's first innings total of 217, on the second day of the first Test match at Sabina Park.



Roston Chase was the lone casualty for the home side, who resumed in the precarious position of two for two after seamer Mohammad Abbas claimed the wickets of Kieran Powell and Nkrumah Bonner off consecutive deliveries, just before the end of play on day one.

Brathwaite and Chase put on exactly 50 for the third wicket, playing and missing on numerous occasions but still exercising considerable discipline against a Pakistan attack when seamers persevered in pursuit of an early breakthrough.

They had to wait for more than an hour before the introduction of Hasan Ali into the attack brought almost immediate reward.



Chase essayed a big drive to a full, wide delivery, and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took the straightforward catch to send the upright right-hander back to the pavilion for 21.

Jermaine Blackwood (14 not out) has again attempted to curb his innate aggressive intent, much, in the same manner, he showed in the two Tests against South Africa in St Lucia in June.

However, his caution paled in comparison to Brathwaite, who has so far faced 93 deliveries in getting to an unbeaten 35 with four fours.

West Indies will again be looking to their captain to lead by example when play resumes in the afternoon session.

Pakistan will continue to believe that wickets will come with greater regularity if they can somehow prise out a batsman, who gave them first-hand experience of his grit when he compiled an unbeaten century and half-century in a series-ending victory in Sharjah in 2016.