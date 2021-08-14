 
Saturday Aug 14 2021
Only Pakistan has defeated terrorism in the world: President Alvi

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

President Dr Arif Alvi.
  •  Arif Alvi says that the country sacrificed over 100,000 lives in the war against terrorism and came out victorious.
  • Three wars were imposed on Pakistan under various pretexts, the president says.
  • Pays glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Allam Iqbal, Syed Ahmad Khan, and other founding leaders of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Lauding Pakistan’s armed forces and the people for bravely fighting terrorism, President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the country sacrificed over 100,000 lives in the war against terrorism and came out victorious.

Addressing the main Independence Day ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad today, President Alvi said that Pakistan is the only country in the world that has defeated terrorism.

On this occasion, the president paid glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Allam Iqbal, Syed Ahmad Khan, and to other founding leaders of Pakistan.

Pakistan came into being after immense sacrifices rendered by the Muslims of the sub-continent, he said, adding, "It is due to their sacrifices that we are here today."

Three wars were imposed on Pakistan under various pretexts, the president said.

Talking about India’s nuclear test, President Alvi said that Pakistan gave a befitting response to New Delhi within seven years by its hard work. He maintained that an arms race was also imposed on Pakistan.

75th Independence Day 

The Pakistani nation is celebrating 75th Independence Day today with traditional zeal and enthusiasm with special activities to highlight the struggle of our forefathers and national heroes for acquiring a separate homeland.

The day dawned with special prayers and a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute at all provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity, and prosperity of the country.

Different public and private departments are holding special functions and activities including seminars, discussion programmes, photographic exhibitions, painting, poetry, national songs, and debate competitions with the focus on acknowledging the contributions of leaders of the Pakistan Movement and sacrifices of national heroes.

